Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 64,928 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 308.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,928 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $4,205,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Xylem by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Xylem by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Xylem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,761.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $123.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.70. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.87 and a 12-month high of $124.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.73.

Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

