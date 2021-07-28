Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 9,242 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,210 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in NetApp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in NetApp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.39.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

