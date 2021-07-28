Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 23,200 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.14% of CIT Group worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,363,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 115.9% during the first quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 264,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 142,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 239.5% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 82,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 58,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

CIT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. lifted their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

CIT stock opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $55.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.56.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

