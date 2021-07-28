Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1027 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Shares of BK traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.24. 11,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,688. Canadian Banc has a 1-year low of C$6.23 and a 1-year high of C$12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.94, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.71 million and a P/E ratio of -6.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.20.
Canadian Banc Company Profile
