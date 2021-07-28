Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1027 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of BK traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.24. 11,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,688. Canadian Banc has a 1-year low of C$6.23 and a 1-year high of C$12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.94, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.71 million and a P/E ratio of -6.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.20.

Canadian Banc Company Profile

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

