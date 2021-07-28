Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

TSE CP opened at C$90.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$60.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$95.05. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$71.78 and a 1-year high of C$100.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$321.82.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

