Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$6.98 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.50. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFX. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$6.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.02. The firm has a market cap of C$451.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of C$4.41 and a 12-month high of C$11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$262.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

