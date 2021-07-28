Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 10,199 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 97,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,312. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.92.

