Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires Shares of 11,494 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,494 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $886,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 218,363 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $2,457,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,420,341. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.