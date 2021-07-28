Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,403. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $107.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

