Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $354,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.93. 68,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,138,715. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

