Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 38,483 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,483 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $217,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,791. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $27.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.