Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 506 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 41,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,889. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

