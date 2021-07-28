Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.01%.

NASDAQ CCBG traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,803. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.72. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

