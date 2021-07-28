Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Capital One Financial has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.67. 83,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.16. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.16.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

