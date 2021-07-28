Capital One Financial Comments on Vine Energy Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vine Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter.
VEI opened at $13.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Vine Energy has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $16.21.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.