Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 218 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 175.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

NYSE TDG opened at $648.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $421.47 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $650.24.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,835,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

