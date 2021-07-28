Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth $140,298,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,278,000 after buying an additional 913,461 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth $64,582,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,230,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,796,000 after buying an additional 63,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,954,000 after buying an additional 97,384 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJRD opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.21. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

