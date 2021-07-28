Captrust Financial Advisors Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 589.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,253,000.

Shares of ANEW opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.09.

