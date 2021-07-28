Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $194,000 Investment in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGGU. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $3,454,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,234,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGGU opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.14.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

