Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 5,557 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 3,969.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 442,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after acquiring an additional 95,075 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $1,583,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.