Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 596 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hess were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 37,101 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at $1,469,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $175,042,000 after buying an additional 43,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

