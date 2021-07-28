Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,442 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWBI. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In related news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



