Carclo (LON:CAR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 49.76 ($0.65). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 47.30 ($0.62), with a volume of 504,994 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.57. The stock has a market cap of £33.67 million and a PE ratio of 4.46.

In other Carclo news, insider Phil White bought 19,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.72 ($13,000.68).

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

