Cardano Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.07 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $1.28 or 0.00003237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $41.08 billion and approximately $2.07 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00047309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00031132 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00212506 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00030225 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005493 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,844,877,815 coins and its circulating supply is 32,041,069,499 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.