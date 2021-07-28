Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 216.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,336 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 947.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 58.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Buy”.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $329,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,012 shares of company stock valued at $927,222 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CUK opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.