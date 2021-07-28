Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.650-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $345.26 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.100 EPS.

CSV stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,584. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $653.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSV. B. Riley began coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,601.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.