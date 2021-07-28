Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%.

CSV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.32. 7,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,584. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,941.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital started coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Carriage Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

