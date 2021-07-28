carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Update

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of carsales.com stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. carsales.com has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of carsales.com in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

carsales.com Company Profile

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

