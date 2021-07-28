Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of CGUSY stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41.
About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme
