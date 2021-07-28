Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives $84.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 413,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,169,557.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $78,611.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,537,810.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,393 shares of company stock worth $10,144,204 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.96. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

