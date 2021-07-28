CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CB Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CB Financial Services by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in CB Financial Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CB Financial Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

CB Financial Services stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.81. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 58.90%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

