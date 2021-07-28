CBIZ (CBZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect CBIZ to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. CBIZ has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.590-1.630 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 1.590-1.630 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, analysts expect CBIZ to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CBIZ has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,872.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $529,837.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,001.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,209 shares of company stock valued at $837,942 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

