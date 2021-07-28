CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report $6.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.99 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $5.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $26.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $26.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.22 billion to $28.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2,286.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,659,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,843. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.01. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.