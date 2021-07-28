CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 322.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 134,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $2,544,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4,660.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CDW by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,299,000 after purchasing an additional 159,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $181.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.72. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

