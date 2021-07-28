Celanese Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $16.76 Per Share (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Celanese in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $16.76 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CE. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

Shares of CE opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese has a one year low of $92.44 and a one year high of $171.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. Celanese’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

