Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Short Interest Update

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 593.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CMXC stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26. Cell MedX has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

About Cell MedX

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general relaxation and for the temporary relief of pain due to sore and/or aching muscles.

