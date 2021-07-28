Centene (NYSE:CNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.75.

Get Centene alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.