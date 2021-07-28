Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.68. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.59, with a volume of 250,929 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CG. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CSFB boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.75.

The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.14.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

About Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

