Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of CERT stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. 1,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,375. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. Certara has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.25.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 353,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,316,178.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,944 shares of company stock worth $7,551,045 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 2,554.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,678,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

