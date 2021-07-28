CF Acquisition Corp. V’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 28th (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

CF Acquisition Corp. V’s (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 28th. CF Acquisition Corp. V had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

CFFVU stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFVU. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

