CGI (GIB.A) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CGI (TSE: GIB.A) recently:

7/25/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$121.00 to C$128.00.

7/22/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$113.26 to C$135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$110.00 to C$123.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – CGI had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$120.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – CGI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$110.00 price target on the stock.

CGI stock opened at C$116.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$111.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18. CGI Inc has a 1-year low of C$80.29 and a 1-year high of C$116.07.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

