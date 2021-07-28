ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price target on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CHPT stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,553,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613,345. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $27,965.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 1,754.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

