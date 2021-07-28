Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.92.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Chart Industries stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.91. 419,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,721. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.06. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $167.39. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 179,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,226,000 after purchasing an additional 98,292 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $243,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

