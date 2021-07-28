Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.92.
GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.
Chart Industries stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.91. 419,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,721. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.06. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $167.39. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 179,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,226,000 after purchasing an additional 98,292 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $243,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.