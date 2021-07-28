Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.24). Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

CEMI opened at $2.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%. The business had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 986.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 86,243 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 64,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

