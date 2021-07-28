Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues Earnings Results

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CHE stock traded down $23.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $457.01. 195,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,511. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed has a 12 month low of $417.41 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $481.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

