Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Shares Down 3.6%

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) shares dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $461.14 and last traded at $462.90. Approximately 4,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 92,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $480.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $482.77.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Chemed by 672.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

