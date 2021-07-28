Chemung Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chemung Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $191,909.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,186.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $495,127. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chemung Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

