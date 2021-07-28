Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

CHMG stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.10. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $249,406.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $30,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $495,127. 19.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.