Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 602 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.69. 4,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,254. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

