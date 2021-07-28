Childress Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 126.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $42,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $142.28. 47,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,428,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.29. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

